    Joy: Like Nikki Haley, I too feel dumber after watching that debate

    Second GOP debate ‘a big night for each of the candidates but likely not a big night for the race.’

  • 'Outrageous’: Listen to Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial position on immigration

  • ‘The hard truth’: Mehdi grills Vivek Ramaswamy on his record and past statements

  • Ramaswamy says ‘I’ll respect his wishes’ after receiving cease and desist letter from Eminem

  • GOP Candidate Will Hurd: 'Donald Trump is a loser'

  • ‘It's hard to really say that a whole lot has changed’ in GOP primary after Trump’s surrender in GA

  • GOP stance on climate change in first Republican debate was a ‘disaster for the party’s brand’

  • 'It's a cop-out': Jen Psaki slams GOP candidates 'state should decide' stance on abortion 

  • Chris Christie: The other candidates were 'auditioning' for a VP role in Trump administration 

  • Joe: Vivek sounded like 'a con man' insulting everybody on stage

  • Gov. Moore: GOP debate 'made me realize how thankful I am to have Biden'

  • Chris Christie: There's no reason to show mercy for Donald Trump

  • Joe: The GOP doesn't care about winning elections, only about owning the libs

  • Joe: 'We need a strong Republican party. This is not it.'

  • A win, a loss and a lie: Vivek channels Trump, DeSantis bombs

  • Ari: They're not all running for president — they're here to be Trump's running mate

  • Joy: GOP candidates, by ignoring Maui, 'didn't even try to pretend there's any compassion'

  • Alex Wagner: Even in a Trump-less debate, the shroud of anger and grievance colors everything

Joy: Like Nikki Haley, I too feel dumber after watching that debate

MSNBC's Joy Reid discusses the second Republican presidential debate, and echoes Nikki Hayley's attack on Vivek Ramaswamy by saying she "feels dumber" after experiencing the debate. "If any seven people could have made Donald Trump appear to have more stature as a politician, those are the second people who could do it." Sept. 28, 2023

