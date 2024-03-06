Joy Reid: 'Freaky' to watch GOP use normal process to try to elect someone like Trump

Nicolle Wallace: Haley appeals to voters by being the 'kinder, softer, gentler' GOP candidate06:14
'Dancing on the deck of the Titanic': Haley team 'jubilant' amid dark Super Tuesday odds05:47
Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate03:11
Joy Reid: 'Freaky' to watch GOP use normal process to try to elect someone like Trump04:03
Steve Kornacki breaks down what to expect tonight at the big board07:25
The potential 'unintended consequence' of the SCOTUS ruling on Trump's ballot eligibility04:31
A competitive primary battle unfolds in TX-1802:52
Welker: Uncommitted vote in Michigan ‘sends a strong signal’ to Biden admin, take it ‘seriously’06:14
Trump poised to win 80% to 90% of overall delegates on Super Tuesday, even if Haley overperforms02:46
Biden campaign co-Chair Rep. Rochester: ‘The president knows that this is gonna be a tough race’06:42
'I won't be intimated': Colorado secretary of state speaks out against 'violent threats'04:53
'I'm not going for Trump': Haley supporters weigh in ahead of Super Tuesday02:57
‘Blatant racism’: Rev. Al slams Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric09:44
Nikki Haley rallies in Texas ahead of Super Tuesday09:57
U.S. voters face stark contrast in 2024 choices, with no 'magic wand' coming to help07:27
'The Republican Party is going through some things': Maddow marvels at GOP veering into extremism12:00
'The guy you want with nuclear codes?': Psaki shows extent of Trump’s verbal blunders05:07
Biden campaign: 'We really don’t care' about Trump’s Supreme Court win10:21
Nicolle Wallace: ‘Biden should run on amending the constitution, capping age for President at 75’07:15
Rep. Katie Porter: California Senate primary is 'a race about the future'05:38
- Now Playing
