IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

WATCH LIVE: Special counsel Robert Hur testifies in front of House GOP on Biden classified documents probe

Jordan asks Hur to explain why Biden broke the rules on classified documents
March 12, 202402:34

  • Schiff accuses Hur of being 'deeply prejudicial' with Biden report

    04:58
  • Now Playing

    Jordan asks Hur to explain why Biden broke the rules on classified documents

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Nadler grills Hur on decision not to bring charges against Biden

    01:26

  • Trump files motion to delay New York hush money trial

    02:39

  • E. Jean Carroll does not object to Trump bond in defamation suit

    05:27

  • “Plunged into chaos and violence:” Doctors Without Borders official details Haiti crisis

    04:11

  • Trump pays $91.6 million bond in E. Jean Carroll case

    01:19

  • Georgia Senate panel holds hearing on efforts to disqualify DA Fani Willis

    02:20

  • Mitch McConnell endorses Trump for president

    02:38

  • Nikki Haley’s exit may do little to boost Trump

    04:23

  • How Nikki Haley’s influence could still play a part in the general election

    02:39

  • 'Thank you America': Nikki Haley suspends her presidential campaign

    03:45

  • 'Trump is afraid': MSNBC panel reacts to reported Trump-Musk meeting

    10:18

  • Schiff’s big win sinks powerhouse progressives

    10:05

  • North Carolina GOP nominates Holocaust-denying, gay-bashing, extreme anti-abortion radical for Governor

    10:47

  • 'Dancing on the deck of the Titanic': Haley team 'jubilant' amid dark Super Tuesday odds

    05:47

  • Biden initiatives come with built-in outreach to Trump voters, addressing gap in electorate

    03:11

  • Kyrsten Sinema not running for re-election to Senate 

    04:00

  • Trump doubles down on anti-immigrant rhetoric: 'This is hateful, it’s hurtful'

    06:31

  • Sen. Thune says he's running to replace McConnell as GOP leader

    02:25

msnbc

Jordan asks Hur to explain why Biden broke the rules on classified documents

02:34

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, questioned special counsel Robert Hur and asked him to explain why President Biden might have broken the rules and kept classified documents.March 12, 2024

  • Schiff accuses Hur of being 'deeply prejudicial' with Biden report

    04:58
  • Now Playing

    Jordan asks Hur to explain why Biden broke the rules on classified documents

    02:34
  • UP NEXT

    Nadler grills Hur on decision not to bring charges against Biden

    01:26

  • Trump files motion to delay New York hush money trial

    02:39

  • E. Jean Carroll does not object to Trump bond in defamation suit

    05:27

  • “Plunged into chaos and violence:” Doctors Without Borders official details Haiti crisis

    04:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All