IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden nominee for ambassador to Israel faces questioning at Senate hearing

    03:14

  • Jim Jordan falls short in second House speaker vote

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    Jordan appears to fall short of speakership in second round of voting

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    'Here we are again': Aguilar nominates Jeffries for second House speaker vote

    05:04

  • Cole nominates Jim Jordan in second vote for House speaker

    09:46

  • Jordan: House can elect a Republican speaker or have a coalition government

    03:09

  • Biden: Gaza hospital blast caused by 'errant rocket fired by a terrorist group'

    01:18

  • Biden speaks to community leaders in Israel

    02:35

  • Clyburn on House Speaker chaos: 'Not the bipartisanship I’m looking for'

    08:42

  • 'Rollercoaster of dysfunction': GOP MAGA wing falls short again, but no alternative emerges

    10:46

  • Rep. Ken Buck thinks Jordan 'loses more votes' for speaker in a second round

    05:34

  • Aguilar nominates Jeffries for speaker, calls Jordan 'a vocal election denier'

    07:15

  • Stefanik nominates Jim Jordan for House speaker

    05:12

  • Breaking down the votes Jim Jordan needs to become House speaker

    03:24

  • Trump campaign releases statement criticizing partial gag order

    01:06

  • Biden promises to do 'everything possible' to locate missing Americans

    01:12

  • GOP Rep. Austin Scott files to be House speaker

    03:15

  • Blinken: U.S. and Qatar are working together to secure release of hostages

    01:12

  • Jordan re-enters race for House speaker after Scalise drops out

    02:43

  • 'Nobody is in charge.': GOP reaps humiliating disarray from seeds of anti-government grandstanding

    09:10

msnbc

Jordan appears to fall short of speakership in second round of voting

01:50

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, failed to secure enough votes to become the next House speaker in the second round of voting. NBC News' Garrett Haake reports on the strength of Jordan's base of voters and a possible compromise with Democrats.Oct. 18, 2023

  • Biden nominee for ambassador to Israel faces questioning at Senate hearing

    03:14

  • Jim Jordan falls short in second House speaker vote

    01:56
  • Now Playing

    Jordan appears to fall short of speakership in second round of voting

    01:50
  • UP NEXT

    'Here we are again': Aguilar nominates Jeffries for second House speaker vote

    05:04

  • Cole nominates Jim Jordan in second vote for House speaker

    09:46

  • Jordan: House can elect a Republican speaker or have a coalition government

    03:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All