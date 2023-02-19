IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Video captures car losing control before crashing into California home

    01:34

  • Temple University police officer fatally shot near campus

    01:13

  • At least 9 kids shot outside Georgia gas station

    01:56

  • Supporters of Black farmers rally in Colorado in support of CAREN act

    01:40

  • Airports use A.I. to help find lost items

    02:17

  • Over 100 minors found illegally employed cleaning slaughterhouses

    03:59

  • At least six people dead after Mississippi shooting spree

    03:09

  • FBI investigates death of Alabama detainee

    02:38

  • Federal hate crime charges filed after two shootings outside synagogues

    03:17

  • Prosecution rests their case in Murdaugh double murder trial

    02:39

  • Woman escapes apparent kidnapper at New Jersey gas station

    02:26

  • Wrongfully convicted man spent 28 years in jail due to outdated Missouri law

    03:02

  • Sacred book of 125,000 names recognizes Japanese Americans wrongfully incarcerated during WWII

    02:26

  • 12-year-old boy dies unexpectedly during football practice in New Jersey

    01:31

  • Company responsible for Ohio train derailment has provided more than $2 million so far to residents

    02:06

  • Man creates first complete list of Japanese internment camp victims

    06:46

  • Memphis police officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ brutal beating in court for the first time

    02:13

  • Michigan students rally for gun legislation following MSU shooting

    01:37

  • New Jersey 12-year-old dies after collapsing at football practice

    02:52

  • Police: Mother killed, 5-year-old son injured in fall from Niagara Falls cliff

    02:00

msnbc

Jimmy Carter's grandson says family is 'at peace' in Georgia home in hospice care

02:34

Former President Jimmy Carter decided to enter hospice care at his home in Georgia following a series of hospital stays. His grandson, Jason Carter said he saw his grandparents and they are “at peace” in a home filled with love.   Feb. 19, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Video captures car losing control before crashing into California home

    01:34

  • Temple University police officer fatally shot near campus

    01:13

  • At least 9 kids shot outside Georgia gas station

    01:56

  • Supporters of Black farmers rally in Colorado in support of CAREN act

    01:40

  • Airports use A.I. to help find lost items

    02:17

  • Over 100 minors found illegally employed cleaning slaughterhouses

    03:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All