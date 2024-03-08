Jen Psaki: We saw tonight what Biden ‘really thinks of Trump’

Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, and Laurence O’Donnell share their biggest takeaways from Biden’s State of the Union address and discuss Biden’s display of emotion when discussing Trump and threats to democracy. "He spent many months and years of his presidency, including when I was there, being constrained… and I think we saw a hint of that tonight, which was what [Biden] really thinks of Trump.”Jen Psaki says.March 8, 2024