  • January 6th Committee's casting of Barr on 'Team Normal' draws skepticism

    04:12

  • National security after Jan. 6th

    08:58

  • Trump election lies focus of second 1/6 hearing

    04:41

  • No scapegoats for Trump, January 6th hearing shows 'top down operation'

    01:14
    January 6th hearing suggests Trump exploited 'red mirage' for bogus election theft claim

    01:20
    Katyal: January 6 hearings are ‘hard for Merrick Garland to ignore’

    02:32

  • Sen. Warnock: ‘A vote is a kind of prayer’ for the world we desire

    07:01

  • Why it matters that Rudy Giuliani was 'apparently inebriated'

    03:16

  • Rep. Adam Schiff on Second Jan. 6 Hearing

    07:00

  • How to protect future elections from Trump-style abuses

    03:57

  • 'A certain spell': Ginsberg considers Trump's MAGA grip on Republicans

    00:47

  • Ginsberg: Trump abused legal process to perpetuate Big Lie

    04:33

  • 'He conned his voters': Lofgren outlines Trump's Big Lie grift

    06:54

  • Giuliani ‘intoxicated’: Trump aide testifies Rudy was drunk on election night

    05:33

  • Trump’s secret plot exposed: Second Jan. 6 hearing shows he knew

    05:03

  • Neal Katyal: Trump brought ‘rumor after rumor’ to officials at DOJ

    09:50

  • 'We trust the Attorney General' Rep. Raskin on whether DOJ should pursue Trump

    06:53

  • Highlights from Jan. 6 committee's second public hearing

    03:24

  • Can the January 6 Committee do Republicans a favor?

    05:32

  • Rep. Stephanie Murphy: 'It is up to the American people' to decide on Trump

    04:45

January 6th hearing suggests Trump exploited 'red mirage' for bogus election theft claim

01:20

An MSNBC panel explores the implication in the second January 6th hearing that Donald Trump was aware of how the "red mirage" would appear to give him an early election lead and sought to exacerbate that trend and then exploit it to claim the election was being stolen when he knew later-counted ballots would be more Democratic. June 14, 2022

