IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 final report details organization behind Trump’s 'fake elector' plot

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    Capitol Police officer’s message to Trump: “Accountability is coming”

    07:48

  • Profile in courage: Cassidy Hutchinson

    01:48

  • Hutchinson description of Trump team pressure opens another avenue for criminal inquiry

    06:32

  • Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control

    01:18

  • What's next for Congress after it released final Jan. 6 report

    04:54

  • To defy Trump world, transcript shows Cassidy Hutchinson draw courage from history

    06:40

  • McQuade: Text of Jan. 6 final report ‘reads like a story’

    02:46

  • Lawrence: Cassidy Hutchinson did not want a lawyer from Trump world

    15:51

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn on shocking revelations in Jan. 6 transcripts

    07:46

  • January 6th Committee releases 845 page final report

    01:09

  • Judge Luttig: Jan. 6 criminal referrals ‘immensely consequential’ for Trump

    08:53

  • Michael Cohen: Pressure campaign on Hutchinson ‘right out of Trump's playbook'

    08:00

  • "Clowns and Thugs": Jan 6th evidence broken down by New Yorker’s Remnick

    08:48

  • Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn Reflects Following Final 1/6 Cmte. Meeting

    09:11

  • Jan. 6 committee releases transcripts of those who repeatedly took Fifth Amendment

    09:54

  • Jan. 6 committee releases Cassidy Hutchinson transcript

    01:42

  • Joe: Mike Pence got Jan. 6 right; he needs to make that his legacy

    09:22

  • Warning signs leading up to Jan. 6th riot

    06:47

  • Pres. Zelenskyy’s historic visit to Washington

    03:19

msnbc

Jan. 6 final report details organization behind Trump’s 'fake elector' plot

04:52

The final report from the House select committee investigating the January 6th attack highlighted plans from allies of former President Trump to orchestrate a "fake elector” plot to overturn the 2020 election.Dec. 23, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 final report details organization behind Trump’s 'fake elector' plot

    04:52
  • UP NEXT

    Capitol Police officer’s message to Trump: “Accountability is coming”

    07:48

  • Profile in courage: Cassidy Hutchinson

    01:48

  • Hutchinson description of Trump team pressure opens another avenue for criminal inquiry

    06:32

  • Awkward: McCarthy, Jordan could end up under investigation even as they take House control

    01:18

  • What's next for Congress after it released final Jan. 6 report

    04:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All