Jan. 6 committee to move ahead with contempt charges against Mark Meadows
02:22
The January 6 select committee has released a letter saying that they will be moving ahead with contempt proceedings against Mark Meadows, former chief of staff to former President Trump, after he did not appear for his deposition and is no longer cooperating.Dec. 8, 2021
