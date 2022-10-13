IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Secret Service received multiple warnings of threats to Capitol, lawmakers before Jan. 6

    Jan. 6 committee shares Secret Service emails about online threats to Pence

Jan. 6 committee shares Secret Service emails about online threats to Pence

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., shared Secret Service emails and communications that showed online threats to former Vice President Pence, such as calling him a "dead man walking," during a January 6 committee hearing.Oct. 13, 2022

