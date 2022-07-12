IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Former Oath Keepers leader asked member to create deck of cards showing politicians group would ‘take out’

    02:37

  • Stephen Ayres recalls marching to Capitol and what convinced him 2020 election wasn't stolen

    06:07

  • Ivanka Trump denies claim by ex-chief of staff who said she went to Jan. 6 rally to calm dad down

    01:14

  • Former Oath Keepers spokesman warns Americans of ‘genuine danger’ posed by extremist groups

    04:39

  • Jan. 6 committee highlights Trump’s ad-libbed speech ahead of Capitol riot

    01:28

  • White House staff recall Trump was in 'very good mood' listening to rally night before Jan. 6

    03:31
  • Now Playing

    Jan. 6 committee reveals Pierson spoke with Meadows about how planning rally had ‘gotten crazy’

    02:19
  • UP NEXT

    Cipollone suggests Pence be awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom for not rejecting electoral votes

    01:44

  • Cipollone: Seizing voting machines is a 'terrible idea for the country'

    01:09

  • Jan. 6 committee: Group chat 'Friends of Stone' links Trump allies and far-right extremist groups

    04:17

  • Bannon spoke to Trump twice the day before Capitol riot: 'All hell is going to break loose'

    00:51

  • Videos show MAGA influencers promoting Jan. 6 protests as ‘red wedding’

    02:22

  • Cipollone didn’t recognize former Overstock CEO in Trump meeting: ‘Who are you?’

    00:58

  • Raskin: There were 'three rings' of attack on Jan. 6 

    02:13

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony from Twitter employee on extremist reactions to Trump tweets

    03:54

  • Jan. 6 committee plays testimony on combative White House meeting over election fraud claims

    09:54

  • Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election

    07:00

  • Trump disregarded court rulings, counsel from advisors there was no evidence of fraud in 2020 election

    07:00

  • Cipollone: Seizing voting machines is a 'terrible idea for the country'

    01:09

msnbc

Jan. 6 committee reveals Pierson spoke with Meadows about how planning rally had ‘gotten crazy’

02:19

The January 6 hearing committee revealed messages from former Trump campaign spokeswoman Katrina Pierson, who had expressed concern to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 2,2021. She expressed that things had "gotten crazy" while planning the Jan. 6 event, and that she "desperately" needed direction. July 12, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Former Oath Keepers leader asked member to create deck of cards showing politicians group would ‘take out’

    02:37

  • Stephen Ayres recalls marching to Capitol and what convinced him 2020 election wasn't stolen

    06:07

  • Ivanka Trump denies claim by ex-chief of staff who said she went to Jan. 6 rally to calm dad down

    01:14

  • Former Oath Keepers spokesman warns Americans of ‘genuine danger’ posed by extremist groups

    04:39

  • Jan. 6 committee highlights Trump’s ad-libbed speech ahead of Capitol riot

    01:28

  • White House staff recall Trump was in 'very good mood' listening to rally night before Jan. 6

    03:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All