IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    The challenges ahead for Elon Musk at Twitter

    04:59

  • 'Learn from Zuckerberg': House member has advice for Musk

    03:43

  • Maddow: Right-wing war on journalism part of a tactic worth recognizing

    06:10

  • Legendary courtroom artist Art Lien heads toward retirement with powerful legacy

    01:08

  • Exclusive interview with Wall Street’s top cop

    05:46

  • Lawrence: Ron DeSantis is $1 billion stupider than we thought

    05:57

  • Chris Hayes: Why Mitt Romney’s take on student debt is ‘oddly comforting’

    02:58

  • Humiliating: See Trump candidate demolished by his own words on TV

    10:56

  • Biden asks Congress for additional military, humanitarian aid to Ukraine

    04:06

  • 'He jumped in and he held on': A look at JFK in the presidency

    09:16

  • Jonathan Capehart: I felt Mallory McMorrow's speech in my soul

    05:48

  • 'She was so incredible': Morning Joe remembers Madeleine Albright

    08:51

  • Donald Trump no less dangerous for being a ridiculous buffoon

    06:46

  • Deposition transcript reveals Trump fear of flying fruit

    06:19

  • The Last Thing: Boeing’s bad deal

    02:07

  • Madeleine Albright's daughters eulogize their mother at National Cathedral

    02:52

  • How Jon Tester is trying to lower your grocery bill while helping farmers

    05:22

  • Joy Reid: Madeleine Albright’s legacy as champion of democracy couldn't be more relevant today

    11:14

  • Hayes: How the right disguises their quest for power as ‘free speech’ protest

    07:16

  • ‘All this boils down to is power’: Sen. Warren on Elon Musk’s Twitter buyout

    09:57

msnbc

Jan. 6 committee announces plan for public hearings in June

02:30

The House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot announced it is planning to hold the first of eight public hearings in June but is expected to issue more letters to House Republicans requesting cooperation today. NBC News’ Allie Raffa has the details. April 29, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    The challenges ahead for Elon Musk at Twitter

    04:59

  • 'Learn from Zuckerberg': House member has advice for Musk

    03:43

  • Maddow: Right-wing war on journalism part of a tactic worth recognizing

    06:10

  • Legendary courtroom artist Art Lien heads toward retirement with powerful legacy

    01:08

  • Exclusive interview with Wall Street’s top cop

    05:46

  • Lawrence: Ron DeSantis is $1 billion stupider than we thought

    05:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All