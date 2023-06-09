IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jack Smith speaks on charges in Trump classified documents indictment

msnbc

Jack Smith speaks on charges in Trump classified documents indictment

02:35

Special counsel Jack Smith delivered a statement on the charges against former President Trump for his handling of classified documents after the indictment against him was made public. June 9, 2023

