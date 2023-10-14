Israeli couple helps their own wedding guests flee the country

Humanitarian crisis unfolds in Gaza05:10
NBC News: Hamas documents show terrorists intentionally targeted children04:36
IDF says it is preparing to expand its attack from 'the air, sea and land'04:06
Rep. Deluzio on Israel-Hamas war: ‘Our role is support and deterrence’04:38
Israeli couple helps their own wedding guests flee the country06:58
Tensions mounting at Israeli-Lebanon border has potential of second Israeli front02:17
Blinken visits Saudi Arabia to ensure cooperation amid Israel-Hamas war03:23
Fmr. CIA Director: Israeli hostage rescue efforts must strike an 'impossible balance'04:46
Gazans face water shortage and dehydration amid Israeli siege01:57
No indication U.S. citizens passed through Rafah crossing after deadline elapses03:03
State Department advises non-emergency U.S. government officials to depart Israel02:42
U.S. citizens and Gazans reportedly not getting through to Egypt at Rafah crossing01:57
U.S. citizens to be allowed safe passage into Egypt through Rafah crossing04:48
How fighting in southern Gaza may complicate mass evacuations02:11
IDF says it will allow a 6-hour safe passage on two Gazan routes02:37
'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns06:53
'Rules of war' lose primacy as Israel-Hamas war intensifies11:21
'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk07:37
'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics08:50
Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war02:36
Tensions mounting at Israeli-Lebanon border has potential of second Israeli front02:17
