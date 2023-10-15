Israeli-American CEO rushes to Tel Aviv to help staff in wake of tragedy

In the days since Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel, stories of humanity and resilience have emerged. MSNBC’s Lindsey Reiser speaks to Maayan Cohen, co-founder and CEO of Hello Heart, who was at a U.S.-based conference, when she jumped on a plane back to Tel Aviv after last Saturday’s assault. She's helping her employees find safe housing, emotional support and aiding in their search for lost family members.Oct. 15, 2023