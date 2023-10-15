IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Israeli army reservist on getting ready for war with Hamas

    03:17

  • Israeli spokesperson equates humanitarian aid with 'supplying the resources the enemy needs'

    02:01

  • Israeli government spokesperson on what comes after Gaza ground offensive

    02:12

  • Gaza evacuation: How residents are moving south to find shelter

    04:11

  • NBC News Special Report: Israel-Hamas War (October 14)

    01:22:18

  • Ben Rhodes: U.S. should be telling Israel to 'think very hard' about the scale of their next attacks

    02:27

  • NBC Reporter: Israel says it will not be negotiating over hostages

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    Stavridis: Israel is 'very capable' of coming in by sea

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    Gazans move south in dangerous evacuation ahead of Israeli offensive

    03:17

  • Peter Beinart: The fate of Israeli Jews and Palenstiains are 'intertwined'

    04:47

  • Israel vows to hunt down Hamas leader behind civilian massacres

    02:58

  • David Rohde: 'Extremely concerned' about escalation on Israel-Lebanon border

    01:14

  • Florida family fears for son after he joins fighting in Israel

    03:09

  • Biden: Israel-Hamas war ‘another reminder that hate never goes away’

    03:27

  • Coping with chaos: Why one American citizen in Tel Aviv plans to stay in Israel

    03:57

  • Democratic Congressman gives scathing critique to GOP moderates cowering to MAGA extremists

    08:50

  • Israel Defense Force Spokesperson: 'We are going to dismantle Hamas'

    08:55

  • Palestinian author Yousef Bashir: 'The Netanyahu right-wing government is not interested in bringing about a genuine, lasting peace'

    02:13

  • IDF spokesperson responds to Rafah crossing still being closed despite agreement

    01:34

  • Conditions in Gaza 'extremely dire, extremely terrifying' for civilians, family member says

    01:39

msnbc

Stavridis: Israel is 'very capable' of coming in by sea

01:21

Retired admiral James Stavridis explains what the next phase of the Israel-Hamas war is likely to bring, as the Israel Defense Force has said they're preparing to attack by sea, land, and air. Oct. 15, 2023

  • UP NEXT

    Israeli army reservist on getting ready for war with Hamas

    03:17

  • Israeli spokesperson equates humanitarian aid with 'supplying the resources the enemy needs'

    02:01

  • Israeli government spokesperson on what comes after Gaza ground offensive

    02:12

  • Gaza evacuation: How residents are moving south to find shelter

    04:11

  • NBC News Special Report: Israel-Hamas War (October 14)

    01:22:18

  • Ben Rhodes: U.S. should be telling Israel to 'think very hard' about the scale of their next attacks

    02:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All