Is a Trump-Haley South Carolina throwdown coming? Kornacki breaks down a key move

MSNBC’s Steve Kornacki breaks down a different GOP Primary calendar in 2024. South Carolina republican officials said this year, they wanted more time to give candidates more time to campaign and get to know voters. It’s a 41 day gap from the Iowa Caucuses to South Carolina. There will be 16 days between New Hampshire’s January 23rd primary and South Carolina’s on February 24th. That is five extra days compared to recent cycles and could impact the race.Jan. 11, 2024