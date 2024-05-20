IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is dead, Iran state media says
May 20, 202405:12
    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is dead, Iran state media says

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is dead, Iran state media says

05:12

President Ebrahim Raisi, 63, has died after the helicopter he was on crashed, Iranian state media has confirmed. It took rescuers several hours to reach the crash site amid bad weather and heavy fog. May 20, 2024

    Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is dead, Iran state media says

