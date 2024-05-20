Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is dead, Iran state media says

- Now Playing
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is dead, Iran state media says05:12
- UP NEXT
Two on board Iran President Raisi's crashed helicopter contacted rescuers03:32
State media video shows heavy fog around site in search for Iranian President Raisi00:49
Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi suffered ‘hard landing,’ state media says03:33
'Logistical solution' to 'deeply problematic political' issue: Aid brought into Gaza via U.S. pier05:06
‘The real number of dead hostages is likely to be significantly higher': Raf Sanchez04:33
'There could be more': Amb. Alon Pinkas on IDF recovering bodies of 3 hostages05:55
Israel recovers bodies of 3 killed by Hamas during music festival05:28
'Very painful and very surprising move’: Ukrainian journalist on Russia’s latest attack06:23
Netanyahu: Israel will continue with Rafah offensive despite U.S. opposition00:58
Nick Kristof on 'Chasing Hope' and experiencing 'true evil' and 'the very best' in people08:34
Canadian wildfires forcing thousands to evacuate03:10
‘Problem of imprecision’ in Biden’s communication on Israel: Rep. Wasserman05:50
'No doubt' Biden admin is 'totally committed to getting hostages home: Father of hostage06:16
War between U.S. and China ‘would be disastrous’06:22
‘Hostages seem to have fallen off of the radar’08:43
'Against humanity': Doctor describes 'absolutely horrific' situation in Rafah04:47
'There are no winners': Hamas accepts deal including hostage and prisoner swap05:32
Hamas accepts a ceasefire proposal from Egypt & Qatar09:13
Israel is in 'treacherous' situation: Ret. Gen. on Hamas accepting cease-fire proposal06:52
- Now Playing
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is dead, Iran state media says05:12
- UP NEXT
Two on board Iran President Raisi's crashed helicopter contacted rescuers03:32
State media video shows heavy fog around site in search for Iranian President Raisi00:49
Helicopter carrying Iranian President Raisi suffered ‘hard landing,’ state media says03:33
'Logistical solution' to 'deeply problematic political' issue: Aid brought into Gaza via U.S. pier05:06
‘The real number of dead hostages is likely to be significantly higher': Raf Sanchez04:33
Play All