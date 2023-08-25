Insider shares a look at the inner workings of the legal process Trump is going through

'Sinister' 'humiliating' 'instantly iconic': See Instant reaction to Trump mug shot12:17
Georgia Republicans pass law that could remove Fani Willis to help Trump08:42
Rachel Maddow: We have a mug shot of a U.S. president. Do not take this lightly.02:12
- Now Playing
Insider shares a look at the inner workings of the legal process Trump is going through05:50
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: The simple fact behind the agony of being Donald Trump02:06
Trump unable to convince followers to protest on his behalf as he is arrested — again04:26
Trump braces for RICO booking & mugshot as Giuliani, Meadows surrender06:43
Nicolle Wallace: What's devastating about Trump's mug shot isn't the image, it's the acts01:06
Rep. Ken Buck: Trump must tell supporters to ‘stand down’ because ‘violence will not be tolerated’07:31
Some Trump supporters think rally outside Atlanta jail is an FBI setup03:10
Mark Meadows surrenders to authorities in Georgia02:01
Mark Meadows and Jeffrey Clark have bond set for $100,000 in Georgia00:39
DA Fani Willis asks for October 23 trial date for Trump and co-defendants01:53
Rep. Jordan demands information from DA Fani Willis on Trump probe02:04
Raffensperger subpoenaed to testify at hearing for Meadows’ federal court request01:40
Awaiting the historic surrender of former President Donald Trump08:41
Eight lawyers charged in GA election interference case04:23
Conway: Trump's playing Russian roulette with the law04:54
‘Factually false’: Andrew Weissmann on Donald Trump’s comments on Georgia case06:04
Lawrence: Trump's mugshot will be the greatest humiliation of his life05:24
'Sinister' 'humiliating' 'instantly iconic': See Instant reaction to Trump mug shot12:17
Georgia Republicans pass law that could remove Fani Willis to help Trump08:42
Rachel Maddow: We have a mug shot of a U.S. president. Do not take this lightly.02:12
- Now Playing
Insider shares a look at the inner workings of the legal process Trump is going through05:50
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: The simple fact behind the agony of being Donald Trump02:06
Trump unable to convince followers to protest on his behalf as he is arrested — again04:26
Play All