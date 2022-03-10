Inflation up 7.9 percent in February compared to last year
02:17
The Labor Department reported the Consumer Price Index continued to rise, increasing by 0.8 percent in February, or 7.9 percent year over year, on track with economists’ expectations. NBC News' Jo Ling Kent reports from Wyoming where restaurants and residents have been the hardest by rising costs.March 10, 2022
Inflation up 7.9 percent in February compared to last year
