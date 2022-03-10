IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Inflation up 7.9 percent in February compared to last year

02:17

The Labor Department reported the Consumer Price Index continued to rise, increasing by 0.8 percent in February, or 7.9 percent year over year, on track with economists’ expectations. NBC News' Jo Ling Kent reports from Wyoming where restaurants and residents have been the hardest by rising costs.March 10, 2022

