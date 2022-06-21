In attempt to get Trump officials to testify, Liz Cheney tries new tactic: public shame

Rep. Liz Cheney used a large part of her closing statement to call-out former White House counsel Pat Cipollone in an attempt to shame him into testifying, using the testimony of election worker Wandrea "Shaye" Moss and her mother Ruby Freeman as a comparison. Former U.S. attorney Joyce Vance breaks it down.June 21, 2022