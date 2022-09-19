Imperial state crown, orb and scepter removed from Queen Elizabeth II’s casket

'The legacy Charles inherits' How the Queen oversaw change of British identity04:38
- Now Playing
Imperial state crown, orb and scepter removed from Queen Elizabeth II’s casket03:13
- UP NEXT
Michael Beschloss: Look at the 'last 10 days, and especially today, as the Queen's autobiography'03:50
'Not the end of an era, the end of an age.' Experts reflect on the Queen's legacy08:37
Ed Luce: Nobody can replace Queen Elizabeth II; she was one-of-a-kind09:52
British public get last look at Queen Elizabeth II’s casket as it arrives at Windsor Castle02:41
Why Queen Elizabeth II’s death means so much to Americans02:30
Joe: Queen Elizabeth was steadfast in defense of custom, consistency04:08
‘I'm very proud to have served the Queen,' says ambassador05:03
'Moving, breathtaking, humbling' to be this close to Westminster Abbey01:59
Katty Kay: You want pageantry? Turn to the British royal family. My goodness, they do it well.03:10
Archbishop of Canterbury pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s ‘life and loving service’05:59
Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers Bible reading at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral01:40
Royal Family releases final portrait of Queen Elizabeth II00:19
'A moving service' that spoke to the Queen's life of service07:32
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin leaves Westminster Abbey followed by royal procession03:32
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin carried to Westminster Abbey on gun carriage03:38
President Biden arrives at Westminster Abbey for state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II02:25
'Decent, honorable and all about service:' Bidens pay respects to queen in London01:07
Velshi: The British Empire was brutal. The Commonwealth was a consolation prize.04:57
'The legacy Charles inherits' How the Queen oversaw change of British identity04:38
- Now Playing
Imperial state crown, orb and scepter removed from Queen Elizabeth II’s casket03:13
- UP NEXT
Michael Beschloss: Look at the 'last 10 days, and especially today, as the Queen's autobiography'03:50
'Not the end of an era, the end of an age.' Experts reflect on the Queen's legacy08:37
Ed Luce: Nobody can replace Queen Elizabeth II; she was one-of-a-kind09:52
British public get last look at Queen Elizabeth II’s casket as it arrives at Windsor Castle02:41
Play All