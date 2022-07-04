IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Police apprehend person 'believed to be responsible' for mass shooting at Highland Park July 4 parade

  • Illinois senator on Highland Park shooting: We have to do more to keep our community safe

    02:16
  • Now Playing

    'This madness has to stop' Illinois Governor Pritzker speaks out after parade shooting

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting

    01:45

  • Witness describes fear, chaos at Illinois Fourth of July parade shooting

    05:43

  • At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

    01:21

  • Police respond to shooting at July Fourth parade

    03:50

  • Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

    00:26

  • Akron imposes curfew, cancels fireworks amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

    04:00

  • Akron police release bodycam footage of Jayland Walker shooting

    07:34

  • Flight delays and cancellations upend July 4 holiday travel

    08:09

  • Akron mayor on bodycam showing fatal Walker shooting: 'Violence, destruction are not the answer'

    01:46

  • Jayland Walker family attorney says no evidence found that 25-year-old was armed when shot

    04:11

  • Uvalde schools police chief sends letter to resign from City Council seat

    00:29

  • Uvalde school police chief to resign from City Council seat, according to local paper

    07:19

  • Supreme Court asks Maryland officials to stop protests outside justices' houses 

    00:22

  • U.S. grapples with historic inflation ahead of July 4 holiday

    05:39

  • Meacham: We have to realize that patriotism isn't passive; it's an active state

    12:28

  • Expect travel problems to worsen over July 4 holiday

    03:46

  • Supreme Court rules Biden admin. can end “Remain In Mexico” policy

    07:05

  • Supreme Court expert: Liberal justices are warning us things are getting worse, really fast

    11:16

msnbc

'This madness has to stop' Illinois Governor Pritzker speaks out after parade shooting

05:17

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker speaks out against gun violence after at least six people were killed in a shooting during a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois.July 4, 2022

  • Illinois senator on Highland Park shooting: We have to do more to keep our community safe

    02:16
  • Now Playing

    'This madness has to stop' Illinois Governor Pritzker speaks out after parade shooting

    05:17
  • UP NEXT

    Authorities identify person of interest in Illinois parade shooting

    01:45

  • Witness describes fear, chaos at Illinois Fourth of July parade shooting

    05:43

  • At least five dead, 16 injured in Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Illinois

    01:21

  • Police respond to shooting at July Fourth parade

    03:50

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All