  • Now Playing

    IDF says it is preparing to expand its attack from 'the air, sea and land'

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Deluzio on Israel-Hamas war: ‘Our role is support and deterrence’

    04:38

  • Israeli couple helps their own wedding guests flee the country

    06:58

  • Tensions mounting at Israeli-Lebanon border has potential of second Israeli front

    02:17

  • Blinken visits Saudi Arabia to ensure cooperation amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:23

  • Fmr. CIA Director: Israeli hostage rescue efforts must strike an 'impossible balance'

    04:46

  • Gazans face water shortage and dehydration amid Israeli siege

    01:57

  • No indication U.S. citizens passed through Rafah crossing after deadline elapses

    03:03

  • State Department advises non-emergency U.S. government officials to depart Israel

    02:42

  • U.S. citizens and Gazans reportedly not getting through to Egypt at Rafah crossing

    01:57

  • U.S. citizens to be allowed safe passage into Egypt through Rafah crossing

    04:48

  • How fighting in southern Gaza may complicate mass evacuations

    02:11

  • IDF says it will allow a 6-hour safe passage on two Gazan routes

    02:37

  • 'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns

    06:53

  • 'Rules of war' lose primacy as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

    11:21

  • 'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk

    07:37

  • 'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics

    08:50

  • Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war

    02:36

  • Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war

    06:02

  • Fears about the fates of hostages held by Hamas

    04:41

IDF says it is preparing to expand its attack from 'the air, sea and land'

04:06

The Israeli military released a statement saying it planned to expand its attack to include "an integrated and coordinated attack from the air, sea and land." NBC News' Kelly Cobiella outlines the statement and the latest developments in the evacuation of millions of people from Gaza. Oct. 14, 2023

