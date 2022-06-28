IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Hutchinson: Trump wanted Secret Service to stop screening Jan. 6 rallygoers for weapons

    02:54
    Hutchinson: Meadows 'did not act' when warned about potential weapons on Jan. 6

    06:48

msnbc

Hutchinson: Trump wanted Secret Service to stop screening Jan. 6 rallygoers for weapons

02:54

During the sixth public hearing of the Jan. 6 committee, Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, testified that former President Donald Trump wanted the Secret Service to remove security magnetometers at the Jan. 6 rally at the White House ellipse, despite being aware that rallygoers were carrying weapons. June 28, 2022

    Hutchinson: Trump wanted Secret Service to stop screening Jan. 6 rallygoers for weapons

    02:54

