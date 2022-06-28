IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

  • 'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

    12:19

  • Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 6

    05:07

  • Rosenberg: Jan. 6 hearing testimony paints Trump as 'indecent, vile and uncivil man'

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Hutchinson: Trump 'had thrown his lunch' after Barr said he found no widespread voter fraud

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Cippoline said on Jan. 6: 'We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable' if Trump goes to Capitol

    01:43

  • Hutchinson: Trump wanted Secret Service to stop screening Jan. 6 rallygoers for weapons

    02:54

  • Hutchinson: Meadows 'did not act' when warned about potential weapons on Jan. 6

    06:48

  • Cassidy Hutchinson discusses concerns raised about rhetoric in Trump's Jan. 6 rally speech

    01:01

  • Cassidy Hutchinson recalls Giuliani discussing Jan. 6: 'We're going to the Capitol'

    01:42

  • Former aide to Mark Meadows set to testify at January 6 hearing

    05:00

  • Jan. 6th Committee schedules additional hearing

    04:55

  • Fmr. Trump lawyer John Eastman says the Feds seized his phone

    06:05

  • ‘British filmmaker with unprecedented Trump access’ getting attention on the Hill journalist says

    05:43

  • Tracking Ron Johnson’s lies about his role in fake elector scheme 

    08:00

  • Trump insider raided! Coup plotter has phone seized in ‘bad news’ for MAGA-world

    03:59

  • ‘Recently obtained evidence’ prompts new Jan. 6 hearing

    06:51

  • Should the Justice Department prosecute Trump?

    16:02

  • Tale of the Tape: Mike Pence on U.S. ‘moral decay’

    08:39

  • Jan. 6 committee announces additional hearing for tomorrow

    01:34

  • 'Stop the Steal' founder testifies to Jan. 6 grand jury

    04:02

msnbc

Hutchinson: Trump 'had thrown his lunch' after Barr said he found no widespread voter fraud

02:21

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former aide to Mark Meadows, testified that former President Trump had reacted to the news that former Attorney General William Barr announcing he found no widespread voter fraud by throwing his lunch and dishes in the White House dining room.June 28, 2022

  • 'The key here is detail." What to look for in Cassidy Hutchinson's testimony

    12:19

  • Hutchinson: Trump reportedly had physical altercation with Secret Service in attempt to go to Capitol on Jan. 6

    05:07

  • Rosenberg: Jan. 6 hearing testimony paints Trump as 'indecent, vile and uncivil man'

    01:20
  • Now Playing

    Hutchinson: Trump 'had thrown his lunch' after Barr said he found no widespread voter fraud

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    Cippoline said on Jan. 6: 'We're going to get charged with every crime imaginable' if Trump goes to Capitol

    01:43

  • Hutchinson: Trump wanted Secret Service to stop screening Jan. 6 rallygoers for weapons

    02:54

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All