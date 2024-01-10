IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden’s attorney makes statement after surprise visit to Capitol Hill

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Torres reflects on 'horrific' events of Jan. 6 three years later

    06:03

  • Mika: Tomorrow marks three years since 'America came close to losing its democracy'

    03:23

  • 'I never thought I'd be here': Fmr law enforcement officers reflect on Jan 6, three years later

    10:46

  • Zelenskyy blasts calls for Ukraine to cede territory: It's 'a matter of life'

    03:03

  • Zelenskyy makes pitch to Republicans for Ukraine military aid

    07:31

  • Capitol police arrest protesters calling for Israel-Hamas cease-fire

    00:58

  • Mike Johnson makes fatal mistake with public admission

    05:38

  • Dem Rep. slams Speaker’s push to blur Jan. 6. rioters as 'bozo move'

    04:21

  • 'Bully': McCarthy accused of ‘kidney punching’ GOP colleague

    11:59

  • Full remarks: Mike Johnson speaks after being elected House speaker

    18:17

  • Mike Johnson sworn in as House speaker

    00:53

  • Stefanik nominates Rep. Mike Johnson for House speaker

    06:16

  • ‘We’ve extended the olive branch’: Speaker chaos is GOP’s fault, Rep. Frost says

    04:48

  • McCarthy: GOP in 'a very bad place' amid search for next House speaker

    02:28

  • Rep. Jim Jordan drops out of House speaker race

    04:48

  • McCarthy nominates Jordan in third round of voting for House speaker

    09:12

  • Protesters on Capitol Hill call for Gaza ceasefire

    02:46

  • Jim Jordan falls short in second House speaker vote

    01:56

msnbc

Hunter Biden’s attorney makes statement after surprise visit to Capitol Hill

01:57

After Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at a House Oversight Committee hearing related to whether he should be held in contempt of Congress, Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell made a statement on his behalf. Lowell claimed that Biden was being used as a surrogate to attack his father, President Joe Biden.Jan. 10, 2024

  • Now Playing

    Hunter Biden’s attorney makes statement after surprise visit to Capitol Hill

    01:57
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Torres reflects on 'horrific' events of Jan. 6 three years later

    06:03

  • Mika: Tomorrow marks three years since 'America came close to losing its democracy'

    03:23

  • 'I never thought I'd be here': Fmr law enforcement officers reflect on Jan 6, three years later

    10:46

  • Zelenskyy blasts calls for Ukraine to cede territory: It's 'a matter of life'

    03:03

  • Zelenskyy makes pitch to Republicans for Ukraine military aid

    07:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All