IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden: Russia should be removed from G20, Ukraine should step in

    01:19

  • Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’

    05:58

  • Biden announces humanitarian aid, more Russian sanctions following NATO summit in Brussels

    02:10

  • Biden discussed 'consequences' if China provides assistance to Russia

    02:51

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: Chemical weapons ‘would totally change the nature of the conflict’

    08:37

  • ‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia

    06:34
  • Now Playing

    Hungarian official on Ukrainian refugee crisis: ‘There is no cap, there is no limit’

    04:54
  • UP NEXT

    Ned Price: Those who are responsible for ‘murderous acts’ must be held accountable

    07:42

  • Sen. Menendez on Russian invasion of Ukraine

    06:27

  • Not great, not terrible: Russia reopens stock market for trading

    08:28

  • Anti-war Russians seek asylum at U.S.-Mexico border

    03:38

  • UK targets industries, banks, billionaires in new round of Russia sanctions

    06:31

  • 'Last thing he does in Brussels': Biden to announce new sanctions

    07:23

  • Biden and NATO leaders meet as war enters second month

    00:50

  • Concerns grow that desperation will drive Putin to escalate his war in Ukraine

    04:02

  • Ukrainians see Putin crossing red lines that warrant NATO intervention

    05:32

  • Protecting Ukrainian child refugees

    05:11

  • Biden’s high stakes NATO summit

    03:21

  • Russian elites reportedly blame Putin for chaos from Ukraine invasion

    06:36

  • Joy Reid: Putin is being humiliated on the battlefield in Ukraine

    10:20

msnbc

Hungarian official on Ukrainian refugee crisis: ‘There is no cap, there is no limit’

04:54

Zoltán Kovács, Hungary's Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy and Relations, joined Kristen Welker to talk about the refugee crisis across Europe. Kovács noting that Hungary has never seen an influx of refugees like this and is prepared as thousands continue to flee Ukraine.March 24, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden: Russia should be removed from G20, Ukraine should step in

    01:19

  • Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’

    05:58

  • Biden announces humanitarian aid, more Russian sanctions following NATO summit in Brussels

    02:10

  • Biden discussed 'consequences' if China provides assistance to Russia

    02:51

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: Chemical weapons ‘would totally change the nature of the conflict’

    08:37

  • ‘This is a big deal:’ U.S. & NATO consider red lines against Russia

    06:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All