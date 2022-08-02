IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How Hispanic voters could prove critical in midterm elections

    04:32
    How Trump could help or hurt Republicans in the midterms

    06:58
    Kansas set to hold first U.S. abortion vote since Roe overturned

    05:48

  • How can Dems keep their majority?

    06:41

  • How one Democratic representative is addressing economic woes, cultural issues in swing California race

    02:27

  • First primaries following January 6 hearings can have ‘national implications’

    07:05

  • Wes Moore: "We're gonna lead and have a chance to create a generational change to these generational challenges that we keep on facing."

    06:36

  • Kansas voters to decide if their constitution protects right to abortion

    08:46

  • Democracy on the line with midterms only 100 days away

    09:03

  • Where Dems Stand 100 Days Out From the Midterms

    13:01

  • Will Manchin's Spending Bill Reversal Undo The Damage He's Caused?

    10:58

  • What Presidential History Tells Us About The Midterms

    10:15

  • Why have nearly 50% of AAPI voters NEVER been contacted by any political party?

    09:06

  • Warnock to Herschel Walker: Commit to a debate

    06:56

  • Dems Are Pouring Money into the MAGA Movement

    17:11

  • J.D. Vance slammed after suggesting women should stay in violent marriages

    04:51

  • Ad It Up: Snooki goes to bat for PA Senate Candidate

    09:25

  • Tom Perez: ‘States need to lead’ to show that Dems ‘get stuff done that really matters’

    05:32

  • White House Economic Council's response to the latest increase on Inflation

    09:30

  • Ad It Up: GOP Senate candidate takes blow torch to Biden’s Agenda

    10:21

How Trump could help or hurt Republicans in the midterms

06:58

With the 2022 midterms now less than 99 days away, MSNBC's Steve Kornacki looks at the how Donald Trump and the candidates he's backing could potentially affect the balance of power in the Senate and in several key gubernatorial races. Fmr. Hillary Clinton campaign aide Jennifer Palmieri and conservative columnist John Podhoretz join to discuss.Aug. 2, 2022

