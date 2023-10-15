IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'This is not an escalation in violence, this is Hamas attacking civilians right along the Gaza border,' Rabbi says

  • The U.N. warns the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening

    How complicated it will be for Israel to capture Gaza City

    Faith and peace amid a potential war in the holy land

  • Israel declares area near Lebanon border as a 'closed military zone'

  • Israeli-American CEO rushes to Tel Aviv to help staff in wake of tragedy

  • Israeli army reservist on getting ready for war with Hamas

  • Israeli spokesperson equates humanitarian aid with 'supplying the resources the enemy needs'

  • Israeli government spokesperson on what comes after Gaza ground offensive

  • Gaza evacuation: How residents are moving south to find shelter

  • NBC News Special Report: Israel-Hamas War (October 14)

  • Ben Rhodes: U.S. should be telling Israel to 'think very hard' about the scale of their next attacks

  • NBC Reporter: Israel says it will not be negotiating over hostages

  • Stavridis: Israel is 'very capable' of coming in by sea

  • Gazans move south in dangerous evacuation ahead of Israeli offensive

  • Peter Beinart: The fate of Israeli Jews and Palestinians are 'intertwined'

  • Israel vows to hunt down Hamas leader behind civilian massacres

  • David Rohde: 'Extremely concerned' about escalation on Israel-Lebanon border

  • Florida family fears for son after he joins fighting in Israel

  • Biden: Israel-Hamas war ‘another reminder that hate never goes away’

How complicated it will be for Israel to capture Gaza City

As a Israel prepares for a ground invasion of Gaza, NBC News national security analyst Clint Watts breaks down the strategy behind capturing a major urban area and what fighting between Israel and Hezbollah would look like. Oct. 15, 2023

