msnbc

House Speaker McCarthy releases 99-page debt deal text

02:33

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy released the full text of the agreement to raise the debt ceiling. NBC News' Julia Jester breaks down the six key sections of the deal.May 29, 2023

Play All