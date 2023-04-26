IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

House passes bill to raise the debt limit

03:21

The Republican-controlled House voted to pass a bill to raise the debt limit. MCNBC’s Jen Psaki details the importance of this move for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.April 26, 2023

