House GOP members storm secure room to delay witness

House GOP members storm secure room to delay witness03:27
House Republicans led by Florida’s Matt Gaetz broke into the closed-door testimony by Laura Cooper, the top Pentagon official overseeing U.S. policy regarding Ukraine. More than two dozen Republicans broke Congressional rules by occupying the secure room, known as a SCIF, without clearance, bringing electronic devices into the room, also ordering pizza and Chick-fil-A. After a five hour delay, Cooper was able to testify in the impeachment inquiry.