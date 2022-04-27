IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gen. Breedlove: Russia ‘started a war they were not ready for and they’ve taken a whipping’

    07:21

  • Chuck Todd: 'McCarthy’s conduct ... tells the story of the current Republican Party'

    03:22
    Hillary Clinton: Madeleine Albright worked to build a 'better, freer, safer world'

    02:39
    Biden pays tribute to 'incomparable ally' Madeleine Albright

    13:55

  • U.S. Senate candidate for Kentucky Booker slams Rand Paul for parroting Putin's talking points

    08:33

  • Chris Hayes on the ‘perpetual grievance machine’ of right-wing politics 

    06:13

  • FRAUD: Before Running to Trump, Leaked Audio Reveals McCarthy Feared MAGA Rhetoric

    10:49

  • Rep. Cawthorn cited for bringing loaded gun to airport

    01:16

  • Former police officer who swung flagpole claims self-defense in Jan. 6 trial

    01:50

  • Supreme Court hints it may let Biden end 'Remain in Mexico' immigration policy

    02:55

  • McMorrow: 'Groomer' attacks are 'hurting people right now'

    04:02

  • McCormick attacks Oz in first Pennsylvania GOP Senate debate

    06:23

  • Rep. Escobar: Republicans 'love the fact' migrant numbers are 'inflated'; gives them 'talking points'

    03:52

  • Jeff Edmonds: 'The more the Russians lose, the more they're going to bring up ... nuclear weapons'

    01:15

  • Vice President Harris tests positive for Covid

    03:59

  • 'We must not let up': Blinken calls for continued support of Ukraine in Senate hearing

    02:34

  • Lawrence: DeSantis just signed biggest property tax hike in history

    07:41

  • Crist on DeSantis: Whatever happened to less taxes, less government, more freedom from GOP?

    10:17

  • MAGA Bust: Bombshell Text Evidence Ties Trump Allies to Coup Plot

    05:35

  • What the French election tells us about extremist politics

    06:20

Hillary Clinton: Madeleine Albright worked to build a 'better, freer, safer world'

02:39

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton remembered Madeleine Albright and praised her for her efforts to create a "better, freer, safer world" throughout her career.April 27, 2022

