Highlights from the Global Citizen Festival in South Africa in honor of Mandela

Watch the best moments from the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg, South Africa. Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Ed Sheeran, Oprah Winfrey, Trevor Noah, and other international stars honored Nelson Mandela, a century after he was born. Thousands gathered to celebrate Mandela's life and legacy.Dec. 3, 2018

  • Pharrell Williams sings 'Happy' at Global Citizen Festival

    03:19

  • Oprah: Let's become the change we want to see

    09:46

  • Usher performs 'Without You' at Global Citizen Festival in South Africa

    05:21

  • Eddie Vedder performs 'Better Man'

    05:37

  • Ed Sheeran sings ‘Shape of You’

    04:25

  • Ed Sheeran plays 'Bloodstream' at Global Citizen Festival

    06:19

