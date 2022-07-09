IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Vigil held in Highland Park for victims of mass shooting

02:54

Several gathered in Highland Park, Illinois, to mourn the victims of the July 4th mass shooting and to demand change and raise awareness against gun violence. NBC News' Liz McLaughlin reports.July 9, 2022

