'That's a lie': Hershel Walker denies paying for abortion

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, held a gaggle with reporters where he denied paying for the abortion of one of his girlfriends. He called the allegations "a lie," and said, "I'm going to win this race."Oct. 6, 2022

