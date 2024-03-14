IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Harris speaks after visiting Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota
March 14, 202401:33
    Harris speaks after visiting Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota

Harris speaks after visiting Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota

01:33

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to reporters after visiting a Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota. Harris criticized the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and urged support for reproductive health care access for women.March 14, 2024

    Harris speaks after visiting Planned Parenthood clinic in Minnesota

