    'No more excuses': Harris calls for action after Tulsa hospital shooting

    00:57
'No more excuses': Harris calls for action after Tulsa hospital shooting

00:57

Vice President Harris spoke about the shooting at a hospital in Tulsa, Okla., and called for lawmakers to pass "common sense gun safety laws" amid multiple recent mass shootings in the country.June 2, 2022

