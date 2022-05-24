IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
msnbc

Harris speaks out on Texas school shooting: 'Our hearts keep getting broken'

02:41

Vice president Kamala Harris spoke out on the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that took the lives of 14 students and a teacher. She calls for legislators to take action to prevent events like this from happening and said, "as a nation we have to have the courage to take action."May 24, 2022

