Haley gets all 6 votes in Dixville Notch midnight vote

- Now Playing
Haley gets all 6 votes in Dixville Notch midnight vote01:55
- UP NEXT
'Are we just coronating Trump?’: Gov. Sununu on why he’s betting on Nikki Haley08:50
First votes in New Hampshire GOP Primary to be cast in Dixville Notch11:34
Bogus Biden robocall highlights concerns about expanding tool set for dirty political tricks07:55
Republicans unable to overcome constituents' Trump devotion fall in line09:44
'You can squint and see how Haley could win': Countdown to New Hampshire primary11:20
‘Quite the get out the vote strategy’: Trump spends day before primary attacking E. Jean Carroll10:27
'The end of politics': Donald Trump makes simple offer to voters09:13
‘Humiliating’: Trump’s GOP flunkies fawn over former president as 2024 GOP nomination seems sealed05:32
‘Karma’: DeSantis' 'cruel, craven' politicking called out after presidential bid flames out11:50
Steve Kornacki previews New Hampshire primary05:02
'They do matter' GOP Strategist Mike Murphy on Trump's legal issues in a general election06:16
‘America doesn’t do coronations’: Haley pushes back against calls to drop out00:46
Harris touts administration’s effort to protect abortion access03:07
Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’07:02
Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban ‘is a threat,’ Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade05:19
The big variable in New Hampshire02:27
Haley puts focus on undeclared voters in New Hampshire primary03:25
Chris Matthews: Nikki Haley didn't rise to the occasion in New Hampshire07:49
Rep. Stefanik says 'Trump hasn't lost his step,' yet Trump mispronounces her name05:21
- Now Playing
Haley gets all 6 votes in Dixville Notch midnight vote01:55
- UP NEXT
'Are we just coronating Trump?’: Gov. Sununu on why he’s betting on Nikki Haley08:50
First votes in New Hampshire GOP Primary to be cast in Dixville Notch11:34
Bogus Biden robocall highlights concerns about expanding tool set for dirty political tricks07:55
Republicans unable to overcome constituents' Trump devotion fall in line09:44
'You can squint and see how Haley could win': Countdown to New Hampshire primary11:20
Play All