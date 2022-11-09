Gov. Abbott: First thing Monica De La Cruz will do is fire Nancy Pelosi

Abortion rights, MAGA appear to break rules for midterm outcomes04:37
Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki05:46
'A woman's right to choose won': Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro gives victory speech01:50
Strong support for abortion rights seen in early state-level tallies03:21
J.D. Vance thanks supporters for Ohio Senate victory00:50
- Now Playing
Gov. Abbott: First thing Monica De La Cruz will do is fire Nancy Pelosi01:39
- UP NEXT
Lawrence: Pennsylvania could have lost democracy. Instead, Shapiro won.02:00
Frisch surpassing expectations against Boebert in early Colorado count03:30
Maura Healy wins in Mass., makes history as first lesbian governor01:25
'The honor of a lifetime': Sarah Huckabee Sanders becomes first woman governor of Arkansas01:39
How Democrats’ midterms fight has been boosted by young voters04:14
Florida Sen. Rubio describes the 'American story' during victory speech03:02
DeSantis celebrates re-election: 'Florida held the line'01:33
Early numbers suggest Trump is a burden on the ballot04:25
Right wing fixates on Arizona with online misinformation05:10
Joy Reid: 25-year-old Democrat Maxwell Frost's House win 'hope for the future' in Florida03:13
Jen Psaki: Democrats concerned with GOP 'game-playing' as votes are counted05:47
Joy Reid: Florida is a red state01:29
Arizona Republicans sue to extend voting in midterm elections over ballot tabulator issues03:04
Joy Reid: Many MAGA voters erroneously believe only votes cast on election day count04:53
Abortion rights, MAGA appear to break rules for midterm outcomes04:37
Democratic showing could mean new 'rules of politics': Kornacki05:46
'A woman's right to choose won': Pennsylvania governor Josh Shapiro gives victory speech01:50
Strong support for abortion rights seen in early state-level tallies03:21
J.D. Vance thanks supporters for Ohio Senate victory00:50
- Now Playing
Gov. Abbott: First thing Monica De La Cruz will do is fire Nancy Pelosi01:39
Play All