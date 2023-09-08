IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

msnbc

Graham responds to Georgia grand jury recommending charges against him

02:01

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., responded to a Georgia special grand jury report on their probe into alleged efforts to overturn the state election in 2020. Graham was recommended for charges but not ultimately indicted by the Fulton County district attorney in connection with the case.Sept. 8, 2023

