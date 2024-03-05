Governor Larry Hogan: Trump’s tanking of bipartisan border measure 'made me frustrated and angry enough' to run for Senate

GOP Senate candidate Larry Hogan gets candid with MSNBC Live’s Luke Russert about running for Senate, not supporting Trump, and how President George W Bush convinced him to join the race. This interview happened at MSNBC’s inaugural MSNBC Live event in Washington, D.C. MSNBC Live features live interviews and panel discussions, as well as forums and other events with MSNBC anchors and talent. Luke Russert is the host and creative director of MSNBC Live.March 5, 2024