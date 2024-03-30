IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Gov. Moore: Baltimore bridge recovery is 'a remarkably complex operation'
March 30, 202401:45
    Gov. Moore: Baltimore bridge recovery is 'a remarkably complex operation'

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore held a briefing to discuss continued response efforts after the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge. He said more wreckage must be cleared from the waters before recovery operations could resume. The governor also warned that no drones were allowed in the airspace around the bridge.March 30, 2024

