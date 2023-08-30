IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Hurricane Idalia brings catastrophic storm surge, damaging winds 

Gov. DeSantis activates Florida National Guard for Hurricane Idalia

Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state is “well equipped” to handle Hurricane Idalia with eight urban search and rescue teams, members of the state guard, and 5,500 Florida National Guard members activated.Aug. 30, 2023

