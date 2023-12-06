- UP NEXT
‘Big lie’ spreads online as Trump awaits trial: Luddite heat on big tech to phone ‘addiction’10:13
Biden calls on Congress to pass aid package for Ukraine01:42
'Little Shop of Horrors' stars on the 'campy, intimate' production04:46
Why Time chose Taylor Swift as its Person of the Year04:29
‘The threat is authoritarian government’: What happens if Trump wins again08:12
House GOP grills university presidents over antisemitism on campuses09:33
House member calls out Speaker Johnson over holding up foreign aid04:26
Television pioneer Norman Lear dies at 10105:51
Forbes announces the world's most powerful women for 202304:32
Joe: Sen. Tuberville campaigning as a patriotic American? All he does is attack the military08:17
Officer injured on Jan. 6 calls out Speaker Johnson for 'trying to rewrite history'11:46
Time magazine names Taylor Swift its 2023 Person of the Year03:50
Trump says he would be a dictator only on 'day one' of second term04:47
'He's lying through his teeth': Joe calls out Speaker Johnson over foreign aid10:13
Tale of two questionnaires: Trump looks for sycophantic staff as prosecutors look for jurors03:00
Trump co-defendant in Georgia election interference case suspected of threatening Ruby Freeman05:15
New task force aims to bolster U.S. institutions against Trump threat08:38
'Ugly hate speech': Bridget Ziegler allowed anti-LGBTQ+ attacks at school board meeting member says06:35
Sen. Klobuchar: Can't let Tuberville block military nominations ever again06:25
Lawrence: Speaker Johnson is trying to stop DOJ from charging Trump rioters12:07
- UP NEXT
‘Big lie’ spreads online as Trump awaits trial: Luddite heat on big tech to phone ‘addiction’10:13
Biden calls on Congress to pass aid package for Ukraine01:42
'Little Shop of Horrors' stars on the 'campy, intimate' production04:46
Why Time chose Taylor Swift as its Person of the Year04:29
‘The threat is authoritarian government’: What happens if Trump wins again08:12
House GOP grills university presidents over antisemitism on campuses09:33
Play All