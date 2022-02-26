Gen. McCaffrey: Ukraine has access to U.S. anti-tank missiles to help ward off Russian attack
MSNBC Military Analyst Gen. Barry McCaffrey says it appears Ukraine forces may be successfully frustrating Russian attackers by using U.S. anti-tank missiles to ward off further destruction from the eastern frontlines. Feb. 26, 2022
