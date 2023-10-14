IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Blinken visits Saudi Arabia to ensure cooperation amid Israel-Hamas war

    03:23

  • Fmr. CIA Director: Israeli hostage rescue efforts must strike an 'impossible balance'

    04:46
    Gazans face water shortage and dehydration amid Israeli siege

    01:57
    No indication U.S. citizens passed through Rafah crossing after deadline elapses

    03:03

  • State Department advises non-emergency U.S. government officials to depart Israel

    02:42

  • U.S. citizens and Gazans reportedly not getting through to Egypt at Rafah crossing

    01:57

  • U.S. citizens to be allowed safe passage into Egypt through Rafah crossing

    04:48

  • How fighting in southern Gaza may complicate mass evacuations

    02:11

  • IDF says it will allow a 6-hour safe passage on two Gazan routes

    02:37

  • 'When you live in Gaza you don't really have expectations': Gazans face bleak reality as war returns

    06:53

  • 'Rules of war' lose primacy as Israel-Hamas war intensifies

    11:21

  • 'There's no more putting this off': Father of abducted Israeli torn as war puts son's return at risk

    07:37

  • 'No place to go': Gazans stuck as fodder for Hamas guerilla tactics

    08:50

  • Hezbollah threatens to drag war weary Lebanon into Israel-Hamas war

    02:36

  • Hamas terror attack on Israel was also likely a deliberate provocation to war

    06:02

  • Fears about the fates of hostages held by Hamas

    04:41

  • Gaza braces for Israeli military ground offensive

    04:28

  • Son of missing Israeli peace activist: 'Vengeance is not a strategy'

    04:08

  • ‘Calm before the storm’: Israel-Lebanon border braces for crisis to expand north 

    04:15

  • 'Top Secret' Hamas documents show terrorists targeted schools

    02:55

Gazans face water shortage and dehydration amid Israeli siege

01:57

A short supply of drinking water in Gaza is putting millions at risk of water-borne diseases and dehydration as Israel allows residents to evacuate using two safety passages before a potential ground invasion.Oct. 14, 2023

    Gazans face water shortage and dehydration amid Israeli siege

