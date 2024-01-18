‘Every second counts’ during a shooting: Garland speaks about Uvalde response

Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: “I want to know what happened in her final moments”06:56
Garland: Uvalde victims and survivors 'deserve better'02:45
- Now Playing
‘Every second counts’ during a shooting: Garland speaks about Uvalde response03:19
- UP NEXT
Garland: DOJ found 'series of major failures' in response to Uvalde shooting06:04
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim calls for accountability after report release05:18
Uvalde report: Law enforcement agencies didn't take initiative during shooting02:57
Principal wounded in Iowa school shooting dies00:31
Special Counsel Jack Smith among spate of officials targeted by holiday hoax 'swatting': NBC News02:53
Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre announces resignation00:45
'He was like family to me': Perry High School graduate worries for injured principal01:23
Shooting at New Jersey mosque doesn't appear to be bias crime02:31
Imam wounded in shooting at New Jersey mosque01:29
Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison00:33
TX Dem Roland Gutierrez blasts Ted Cruz and TX GOP for inaction on guns05:09
Oxford school shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole04:36
Police identify UNLV gunman as Anthony Polito02:22
Sen. Warnock: American gun violence is now a 'tragic routine'04:51
'It was a matter of time': Shooter terrorizes UNLV as Republicans block new gun reforms03:29
'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings02:42
I am repulsed by what I just saw: Mika reacts to Sen. Kennedy's Chicago remarks06:15
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: “I want to know what happened in her final moments”06:56
Garland: Uvalde victims and survivors 'deserve better'02:45
- Now Playing
‘Every second counts’ during a shooting: Garland speaks about Uvalde response03:19
- UP NEXT
Garland: DOJ found 'series of major failures' in response to Uvalde shooting06:04
Mother of Uvalde shooting victim calls for accountability after report release05:18
Uvalde report: Law enforcement agencies didn't take initiative during shooting02:57
Play All