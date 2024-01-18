IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim: “I want to know what happened in her final moments”

    06:56

  • Garland: Uvalde victims and survivors 'deserve better'

    02:45
    ‘Every second counts’ during a shooting: Garland speaks about Uvalde response

    03:19
    Garland: DOJ found 'series of major failures' in response to Uvalde shooting

    06:04

  • Mother of Uvalde shooting victim calls for accountability after report release

    05:18

  • Uvalde report: Law enforcement agencies didn't take initiative during shooting

    02:57

  • Principal wounded in Iowa school shooting dies

    00:31

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith among spate of officials targeted by holiday hoax 'swatting': NBC News

    02:53

  • Longtime NRA chief Wayne LaPierre announces resignation

    00:45

  • 'He was like family to me': Perry High School graduate worries for injured principal

    01:23

  • Shooting at New Jersey mosque doesn't appear to be bias crime

    02:31

  • Imam wounded in shooting at New Jersey mosque

    01:29

  • Mother of 6-year-old who shot teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison

    00:33

  • TX Dem Roland Gutierrez blasts Ted Cruz and TX GOP for inaction on guns

    05:09

  • Oxford school shooter sentenced to life in prison without parole

    04:36

  • Police identify UNLV gunman as Anthony Polito

    02:22

  • Sen. Warnock: American gun violence is now a 'tragic routine'

    04:51

  • 'It was a matter of time': Shooter terrorizes UNLV as Republicans block new gun reforms

    03:29

  • 'They are not going to be okay:' Professor on student mental health after shootings

    02:42

  • I am repulsed by what I just saw: Mika reacts to Sen. Kennedy's Chicago remarks

    06:15

msnbc

‘Every second counts’ during a shooting: Garland speaks about Uvalde response

03:19

After speaking about the findings of the Uvalde report, Attorney General Merrick Garland stated that the response to the massacre was a failure by law enforcement and reiterated that “every second counts” when responding to an active shooter. Garland also mentioned that the victims remained trapped with the shooter for more than an hour after police arrived at the scene.Jan. 18, 2024

